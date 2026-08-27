Military reservist mobilization exercise to be held in Bucharest, Ilfov county in October

Romania’s Defense Ministry said it will hold a military reservist mobilization exercise in Bucharest and neighboring Ilfov county between October 5 and 12. The exercise, dubbed MOBEX Bucharest-Ilfov 26, will assess the population’s preparedness for national defense.

Some reservists living in Bucharest and Ilfov will be required to report to designated military units on the date specified in their call-up orders. They will take part in training activities lasting one day, the ministry said.

The call-up orders will be delivered by representatives of the Interior Ministry.

“Under Law No. 446/2006, reservists are required to participate in training and reserve evaluation exercises,” the Defense Ministry said.

Moreover, employers must allow reservist employees to attend by granting them one additional day of paid leave, based on a certificate issued by the relevant military center.

MOBEX exercises are planned and organized annually, generally covering up to ten counties. They assess the procedures for supplementing national defense and security structures with personnel and material resources.

The previous mobilization exercise in Bucharest and Ilfov took place in 2025 and covered only some of the military units in the area to limit its social and economic impact. This year’s exercise will focus on units that were not assessed last year.

The ministry stressed that the drills are routine and urged the public to rely on official information amid the risk of misleading claims.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Călin)