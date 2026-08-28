Mastering the Music Business brings over 100 speakers to Bucharest

The 11th edition of the Mastering the Music Business (MMB) conference will take place at Hotel Caro in Bucharest from September 1 to 3. More than 100 speakers from 16 countries will participate in 27 panels, workshops, and discussions on building careers in the music industry.

The lineup includes Romanian artists and industry figures such as Grasu XXL, Nicole Cherry, Marius Moga, AFO, Bean of Subcarpați, and television host Cătălin Măruță, who also manages singer Andra.

They will be joined by professionals representing European festivals, booking agencies, record labels, and music organizations. Speakers include European Music Exporters Exchange president Corinne Sadki, ESNS junior booker Janneke de Boer, SoAlive Music Conference founder Ruth Koleva, Music Glue business development head Marion Sosnowicz, and Future Echoes festival director Peter Åstedt.

For the first time, the conference will host representatives of music export offices from 11 European countries: Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Italy, Ukraine, Austria, Greece, and Germany. Discussions will focus on festivals, touring, and the professional networks that could help Romanian artists reach European markets.

The program will cover topics including artificial intelligence in the creative process, independent music economics, ticket fraud, songwriting, artist selection by European bookers, mental health, fan communities, copyright, and crisis management.

AFO and Bean will discuss Subcarpați’s development on the opening day, while Marius Moga will participate in a panel about how brands choose music projects. The final day will feature a conversation with Măruță about managing Andra and a keynote address by Grasu XXL.

The conference will also include three small-group accelerators focusing on music marketing, booking, and music business fundamentals. They are open to ticket holders through separate registration, subject to availability.

Each conference day will be followed by concerts at Club Expirat as part of the MMB Showcase Festival. Twelve acts from Romania and elsewhere in Europe will perform during the three evenings, with admission free, subject to venue capacity.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)