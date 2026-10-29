Weekend calendar: SoNoRo, Halloween events, Día de Muertos, contemporary dance festival Iridescent
Chamber music and contemporary dance festivals kick off in Bucharest on the weekend of Halloween and Día de Muertos celebrations.
RI Newsroom · Journalist
· 3 min read
In Bucharest:
SoNoRo
October 30 – November 8
Under the headline ‘Endless Melody,’ the program draws on Wagner’s concept of music in which the phrase never comes to a stop, and in which every sound carries meaning. More on the program here.
Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest
Until November 1
This key event of the autumn film season, now at its 17th edition, hosts screenings at Elvire Popesco Cinema, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, the National Museum of Art of Romania, and Apolo 111. The festival is also held in Timișoara, Arad, Oradea, and Iași. More on the program here.
Art Safari
Until December 20
The new season presents an exhibition about Brâncuși and the muses that influenced his creation, one about the Pop Art movement; photographs by Cristian Mungiu; as well as a series of other temporary exhibitions. More details here.
BAD by Gregor Schneider
Until March 14, 2027
The exhibition by Gregor Schneider, one of Germany’s best-known contemporary artists, is open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) and runs in parallel with the major exhibition “Gregor Schneider: Haus u r 2026” at Kunsthalle Düsseldorf.
Iridiscent
November 1 – November 30
The international festival of contemporary dance festival organized by the National Center for Dance in Bucharest offers a month of events featuring contemporary dance performances, theater, exhibitions, and performances, along with artistic gatherings that explore the relationship between the body, society, work, technology, and the freedom to be different. More details here.
Halloween Movie Marathon 2026
October 30 to October 31
Movieplex Cinema at Plaza Romania hosts this marathon of thriller and horror films, which this year include Beware Boiúna, Clayface, Other Mommy and Resident Evil. The films are screened with 15-minute breaks between them. The program is listed
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