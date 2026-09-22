Bucharest-based gallery Gaep will participate in this year’s Armory Show with a solo presentation of new heliographs by Răzvan Anton.

This is the first time the gallery is taking part in the New York art fair.

After working for several years with public archives such as the Minerva Press Photography Archive, the artist has more recently turned his attention to his family’s image collections. These consist largely of 8mm film footage shot by his father in the 1970s and ’80s, as well as drawings by his uncle from the two preceding decades.

Anton works with the images through a slow heliographic process. He selects an image, enlarges it, prints the negative onto a transparent screen, and prepares the support: A3 sheets of drawing paper covered with a rippling hatch pattern in blue ballpoint pen. He then layers these elements and, finally, exposes them to sunlight for several weeks on the windows of his studio in Cluj-Napoca.

“The image emerges as a singular, unrepeatable event, shaped by time, ballpoint-pen paste and sunlight, an unstable yet resilient trace that resists the logic of endless reproduction,” curator Mihaela Chiriac explains.

The Armory Show takes place from September 24 to September 27 at the Javits Center. The event gathers some 230 galleries from more than 30 countries.