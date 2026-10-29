Around six million lights will decorate Bucharest’s main boulevards and squares during the 2026 winter season, the City Hall announced. Installation work has already begun and is being carried out at night to limit traffic disruption.

The Municipal Public Lighting Company is reusing decorations already held in storage, including light nets, strings, illuminated icicles, and giant ornaments measuring 80 cm in diameter, the authorities said.

“Six million lights will decorate the capital’s main boulevards this winter,” Bucharest City Hall announced on Facebook.

The first decorations were installed on Lascăr Catargiu Boulevard and Kiseleff Road. Work will continue in stages along Aviatorilor Road, Calea Victoriei, Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, Magheru Boulevard, and I.C. Brătianu Boulevard, as well as in Romană and Constituției squares.

“The festive display will begin on the evening of November 27, when we open the Christmas market in Constituției Square,” the City Hall said. “It will continue into January, after St. John’s Day.”

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Craiova and Sibiu will be the first major Romanian cities to open their Christmas markets this year, on November 13. Events will subsequently begin in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Brașov, Oradea, and Timișoara.