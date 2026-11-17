Romanian cheesemakers won eight medals at the 2026 World Cheese Awards, held in Córdoba, Spain. A sheep’s milk cheese from Horezu earned its third consecutive gold, while producers from Harghita, Bacău, and Covasna counties collected another seven awards.

The competition brought together a record 5,330 cheeses from 45 countries. A panel of 270 judges representing 51 countries assessed the entries through blind tastings, according to organizer the Guild of Fine Food.