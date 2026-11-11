Rainwater collected from the roof of Bucharest’s Sun Plaza mall will be used to restore natural habitats in Văcărești Natural Park. The Horizon Europe-funded pilot project is intended to reduce the effects of prolonged drought on the park’s wetlands and wildlife.

Instead of being discharged into the sewage system, the water will be pumped, filtered, and released in a controlled manner into temporary ponds. The pumping and biofiltration system is ready to be implemented, according to the Bucharest Natural Park Association.