Over the weekend of 19-20 September, passers-by on Calea Victoriei discovered a full wedding setting in front of Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest. The hotel recreated part of a ballroom, complete with draping, floral arrangements and a fully decorated wedding table, extending outdoors into a large-scale floral installation framing the space dedicated to the symbolic ceremonies. The experience was completed by a wedding cake, bridal bouquet, live harp music and a master of ceremonies who "officiated" the one-day marriages.

The "Say I Do for a Day" concept invited couples to spontaneously step into the roles of bride and groom and take part in a symbolic ceremony. At the end, each couple received a "One-Day Marriage Certificate" with no legal validity, but with enough ceremony to make the experience feel, for a few minutes, like a real wedding.

Over the two days, 52 couples accepted the invitation and got "married" for a day.

Some came specifically to take part in the experience, while others simply discovered it during a walk along Calea Victoriei. A white dress was not required: the veil, bouquet and setting were enough for passers-by to join in, say "I do", sign their certificate and capture the moment in photographs.

From Atlas Ballroom to Calea Victoriei

Beyond its playful element, the activation was also designed to showcase the hotel's wedding and events offering in a different way. Instead of a traditional presentation of its event spaces and wedding packages, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest brought some of the elements of a wedding reception directly into the public space: floral decor, a festive table setting, the wedding cake and live harp music. For two days, the hotel product became an experience that the public could not only see, but more importantly, take part in.

The concept is part of a series of activations through which the hotel has stepped beyond its conventional space this year, using Calea Victoriei as an extension of its experiences within the "Open Streets" programme.

For Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, its location directly on Calea Victoriei makes this connection between the hotel and the city possible: experiences that would normally take place indoors are reinterpreted in the public space, creating new points of interaction with Bucharest residents and visitors to the capital.

The most visible result of the activation, however, was not the decor but the public participation. Over the course of the weekend, 52 symbolic ceremonies took place, each with its own couple and its own "I do".