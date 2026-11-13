Swedish rock band Europe will perform at Rock Days 2027, scheduled for July 31 and August 1 at Nibiru Arena in Costinești. The group is the festival’s first international act and joins several established names from the Romanian rock scene.

Europe is known for songs including The Final Countdown, Carrie, and Rock the Night. Released in 1986, The Final Countdown became the band’s signature song and has remained widely used at sporting events and in popular culture.

The Romanian festival’s 2027 lineup also includes Alternosfera, Bosquito, Cargo, IRIS, Phoenix, and Vița de Vie.

The program brings together different styles and generations of rock, ranging from Phoenix’s blend of rock and Romanian folklore to Bosquito’s Latin-influenced sound.

The upcoming event will be the second edition of Rock Days and marks its expansion beyond an exclusively Romanian lineup. Two-day passes start at RON 229 and are available through nibiru.net and the iaBilet network.

Nibiru is an entertainment venue in the Romanian seaside resort of Costinești that hosts festivals, concerts, and other events.