This September, a new dining experience arrives in Bucharest. Starting September 4, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel invites guests to discover The Magic Table, the internationally acclaimed immersive dining experience making its Romanian debut at JW Steakhouse. Over the course of an approximately two-and-a-half-hour evening, a five-course dinner unfolds alongside a captivating show of 3D projections, interactive magic tricks, illusion, mentalism, light and sound, all brought to life directly on and around the guests' table.

As each course is served, the table transforms into a living stage and a new chapter of the story begins. Images appear between plates and glasses, magic unfolds before guests' eyes, and interactive moments invite them to become part of the action rather than simply watch it. Five courses become five chapters, seamlessly bringing together gastronomy, magic and entertainment throughout the evening.

More than a backdrop to the performance, the culinary journey is an integral part of The Magic Table. Each dish is thoughtfully timed and designed to complement the story, creating a continuous interplay between what guests see, taste and experience as the evening unfolds.

A Culinary Journey in Five Acts

At JW Steakhouse, what arrives on the plate is as carefully considered as what unfolds around it. Guests can choose from four distinct five-course menus, Classic, Luxury, Vegetarian and Kids, each thoughtfully created to complement the story and allow different tastes and generations to share the same immersive journey.

Among the culinary highlights are pan-seared goose liver with Voinești apple chutney and aged balsamic caviar, forest mushroom tortellini with Suceava black truffle, US Black Angus tenderloin with JW Garden herb jus and truffle potato millefeuille, as well as imaginative vegetarian creations and desserts. Each course becomes part of the unfolding experience, adding another layer of discovery to the evening.

Here, magic is not only something to watch. It is something to taste.