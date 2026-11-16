Complete retrospective of Radu Jude’s work at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest
The program will include Jude's earliest short films as well as his latest feature, 'The Diary of a Chambermaid', which is set to open in Romanian cinemas during the retrospective.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Cinema Elvire Popesco will host a complete retrospective of filmmaker Radu Jude’s work from November 23 to November 29.
Jude’s films function like collages in which themes, narrative structures, and media intersect and, more often than not, clash with one another. “Irreverent, experimental, and provocative, they sometimes seem to be the result of meticulous research, while in other cases they appear as spontaneous outpourings, a kind of sketch,” the organizers explain.