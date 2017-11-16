Draft bill: Jail for drivers in Romania who drink alcohol after an accident with victims

A new draft bill adopted by the Government provides jail sentences for the drivers who are involved in car accidents with victims and consume alcohol or other psychoactive substances between the moment of the accident and the time when the biological samples are collected.

The draft bill, which amends some normative acts of the Penal Code, provides prison sentences between one and five years for such cases.

The sentence can go up to seven years if the driver involved in the accident carries out public transport of persons, transport of dangerous substances or products, or is in the process of practical training of individuals for obtaining a driver license.

The bill also criminalizes the driving on the public roads of agricultural or forestry tractors that are not registered or have fake registration numbers. Also, a one to five-year prison sentence is provided for driving an agricultural or forestry tractor without a driver license.

The draft bill will also be debated in the Parliament.

Irina Marica, [email protected]