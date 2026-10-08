The arrears stem from salary increases granted to some magistrates through court decisions.

The Constitutional Court’s ruling means that the underlying litigation, involving more than EUR 1 billion, will continue before the courts.

On May 5, the Bucharest Court of Appeal admitted the ICCJ’s request to oblige the government to pay the amounts. The government and the Ministry of Finance appealed the ruling before the High Court, which has postponed a decision several times.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, October 8, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro.