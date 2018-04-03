Romanian civic group founder, shortlisted for European personality of the year title

Romanian Florin Badita, the founder of local civic group Coruptia Ucide (Corruption Kills), is on the shortlist for the European personality of the year title at the 2018 European Leadership Awards.

Badita got most of the public votes in this category – 38.6%, being followed by Hungarian activist Andras Fekete-Gyor – 19%, and Polish politician and activist Barbara Nowacka – 16.8%.

The three candidates will be presented to a jury of experts, who will decide the final winner.

The European Leadership Awards recognize outstanding achievers in business, politics, entrepreneurship, and innovation, being split into five categories, namely the European leader of the year, the European personality of the year, European entrepreneur of the year, European innovator of the year, and CEO of the year. The shortlists for all five categories can be found here.

Florin Badita, 29, founded the civic group Corruption Kills after the Colectiv club fire that killed 64 people. The civic group tries to fight corruption in Romania, being mainly active on Facebook. It was also involved in most of the street protests that have been taking place in Romania over the past year. Earlier this year, he was included on Forbes’ 30 under 30 Europe – Law and Policy list, which includes young people with “a common mission to build a better future for Europeans”.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Florin Badita on Facebook)