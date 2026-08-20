Western Romania: Special exhibition in Timișoara to include 69 works by Pablo Picasso

69 works by Pablo Picasso from the collection of the Musée Picasso, Antibes, will be on display in Timișoara, between September 17, 2026, and January 17, 2027, in a special exhibition that inaugurates the new Art Encounters space.

The event, titled "Picasso en visite," will include 69 works – paintings, drawings, engravings, lithographs and ceramics.

The exhibition starts from a particular moment in the artist’s life and work.

“In 1946, Picasso received an invitation to work in the spaces of the Grimaldi Castle, at that time the museum of the region’s history and archaeology. The artist had long dreamed of a place where he could work on a different scale than his studio allowed him to. The light of the Mediterranean, the sea, Greek mythology and the atmosphere of southern France became fixed in his imagination during a period of extraordinary creative freedom,” the organizers said in the presentation of the event.

Tickets can be purchased online at bilete.artencounters.ro and through the Entertix platform. To ensure that the visit provides the necessary time and space to encounter the works and for their safety, access to the exhibition is available in time slots and with a limited number of visitors.

Rates:

Adults (18–64 years): RON 65 (Tuesday–Thursday) / 75 (Friday–Sunday)

Children (8–17 years): RON 20 / 25

Family (2 adults + 2 children): RON 150 / 175

Seniors (65+) and students (up to 26 years): RON 35 / 45

Private tour for 2 people: RON 500

Access is free for children under 8 (accompanied by an adult), people with disabilities or reduced mobility and their companions, press representatives and holders of AICA, ICOM and ICOMOS cards.

On the last Tuesday of each month, the exhibition can be visited free of charge, between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Tickets for these days will be available that morning at the Art Encounters ticket office, subject to availability.

During the exhibition, guided tours will be available both in Romanian and in some foreign languages, with prior reservation. Art Encounters will also organize free visits dedicated to school groups, with details about the schedule and registration to be announced soon.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release, credit: Succession Picasso 2026)