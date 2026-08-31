Update: In a statement issued on August 31, WWF-CEE CEO Andreas Beckmann rejected claims that the organization had taken the Romanian government to court or sought to block the Bala II project. He said WWF-CEE had neither challenged the government decision approving the works nor asked the European Commission to stop, suspend, or withdraw the project’s financing.

Beckmann said WWF-CEE first contacted the Transport Ministry with technical and environmental concerns about the proposed solution, including its potential effects on water flows, habitats, and sturgeon migration. After discussions with the Romanian authorities failed to resolve these concerns, the organization submitted a complaint to the European Commission as the institution financing the project.

"This communication was submitted to the European Commission as a complaint and is being handled under its complaint procedure. It is important, however, not to confuse this administrative classification with legal action against the project. We did not initiate court proceedings. We did not seek the annulment of the Government Decision. We did not ask the European Commission to stop financing the project," he said.

Andreas Beckmann also disputed the portrayal of Bala II as a project primarily intended to secure cooling water for the Cernavodă nuclear power plant. According to him, the project documentation identifies its main objective as improving inland waterway transport while ensuring navigation and environmental protection, with support for the plant’s cooling-water supply presented only as an indirect benefit.

WWF-CEE said it remains willing to work with the Romanian authorities, the European Commission, and technical experts on a solution that meets both technical and environmental requirements.

Initial story: The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Central and Eastern Europe CEE filed an environmental complaint in June 2024, in the context of preparations for hydrotechnical development works on the Bala branch of the Danube. According to EC representatives, the complaint procedure is still open “until sufficient progress is made in addressing the concerns expressed,” according to Digi24.

The project challenged by WWF CEE would have secured the safe functioning of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant (NPP) during periods of lower water levels on the Danube. Former transport minister Sorin Grindeanu (PSD) previously blamed WWF CEE and Greenpeace for having blocked the project amid a controversy with current environment minister Diana Buzoianu (USR), who accused him of delaying the necessary works on the Danube.

At a press conference held on August 13, 2026, PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu, former minister of transport between 2020 and 2025, blamed two environmental organisations for blocking the Bala project.

“On September 5, 2024, that is, two years ago, a decision was published in the Official Gazette approving the implementation of these works. We had one billion euros in European funds allocated for this. Immediately, but immediately after the publication, the hassles began. There were two NGOs. One of them, Greenpeace, and the other, the World Wide Fund for Nature, denounced this project in court and simultaneously filed complaints with the European Commission,” Grindeanu declared.

According to him, the impact on the sturgeon habitat was the main reason cited by WWF representatives.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Micsik)