In the latest episode of Voices of Romania, Andrei Manea, Executive Director of the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA), sits down with Dylan Delhommois to discuss the sector's evolution, the real drivers behind high energy prices, and what still needs to happen to fully unlock Romania's solar potential.

Romania Insider has released a new episode of its Voices of Romania podcast, dedicated to one of the country's most strategic and most misunderstood sectors: solar energy.

The guest is Andrei Manea, Executive Director of the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA), the organisation that brings together more than 70 members from across Romania's photovoltaic industry. With over 15 years of history and a mandate spanning advocacy, workforce reskilling, public education, and cooperation with Romanian authorities and local communities, RPIA sits at the centre of the country's energy transition.

Watch the episode on YouTube

A sector at the centre of Romania's energy transition

Over the past few years, Romania's photovoltaic sector has moved from a marginal contributor to one of the fastest-growing pillars of the national energy mix. Installed capacity has multiplied, prosumers have become a significant force, and large-scale projects continue to come online. At the same time, energy crises, war on Europe's doorstep, and regional volatility have pushed energy security to the top of the political and economic agenda.

Against that backdrop, the conversations around solar have become more heated and, in many cases, more confused. Public debate now regularly features claims that speculative projects are blocking the grid and driving up electricity prices. RPIA and its members see the situation differently, and this episode is an opportunity to hear the industry's own reading, unfiltered.

What the episode covers

In conversation with Dylan Delhommois, Andrei Manea walks through four central questions shaping the future of the Romanian photovoltaic sector: