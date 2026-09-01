Damaged drone reportedly found in field in eastern Romania

A damaged drone was found on Tuesday, September 1, in a field near Viișoara, Vaslui county, around 30 kilometers from Romania’s border with Moldova, according to News.ro. Authorities have isolated the area and launched an investigation into the aircraft’s origin and how it reached the site.

A local resident reportedly discovered the drone outside the village and notified police. Preliminary information indicated that the aircraft might be carrying explosives, although this had not yet been confirmed.

A Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) bomb disposal team was sent to inspect and secure the drone. Police and gendarmerie personnel were also present at the site, according to media reports.

“We are waiting for the results of the inspections,” Vaslui prefect Andrei Șerban told Agerpres.

Police were notified about the discovery at 10:15 a.m. The Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Iași Court of Appeal was informed and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities had not yet determined when the drone came down or where it originated.

Romania has been facing a sharp escalation in unauthorized drone incursions linked to the war in neighbouring Ukraine this year. According to the latest Ministry of Defense data, the country registered 25 separate incidents in 2026 alone.

Last week, for example, residents within a radius of approximately 300 meters were temporarily evacuated after a drone was found crashed into a walnut tree near a house in Ciușlea, Vrancea County.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com