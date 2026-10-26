Saint Dimitrie (Demetrius) the Great Martyr, the patron saint of shepherds and the herald of winter, is celebrated on October 26 in Romania.

Saint Dimitrie lived during the reigns of Roman emperors Diocletian (284–305) and Maximian (286–305). The son of the prefect of Thessaloniki, he was appointed governor of Thessaloniki after his father's death.

Later, Emperor Maximian learned that Dimitrie was a Christian. Upon arriving in Thessaloniki, the emperor asked him whether it was true that he had given all his wealth to the poor and worshipped God. Dimitrie confessed that he was a Christian and denounced the worship of the pagan gods.

As punishment, Dimitrie was imprisoned and stabbed to death with a spear. Today, he is considered Thessaloniki’s patron saint.

Traditions for Saint Dimitrie’s Day

After the feast of Saint Parascheva, Saint Dimitrie's Day is the last and most important autumn celebration, which, according to pastoral superstitions, marks the beginning of winter. The feast dedicated to him is welcomed every year with church patronal celebrations, memorial meals featuring round bread rolls, as well as games involving live fires.

On the eve of the feast, on the night of October 25, people observe “Sâmedru's Fire,” when they customarily light fires in their yards or on hills, according to ProTV.

According to popular tradition, people who jump over the flames will enjoy good health throughout the year and be spared trouble, misfortune, and illness. The fire is meant to drive away wild animals and also has fertility powers, so after it is extinguished, people customarily scatter the ashes and charcoal in their gardens.

Women customarily distribute pretzels, walnuts, apples, bread, grapes, and dried plums to everyone who jumps over the fire.

The dead are also commemorated on this day, and people give alms of Sâmedru's colivă (a traditional boiled wheat dish used in memorial rituals), as well as cross-shaped bread rolls.

In Romanian folklore, it is said that on Saint Dimitrie's Day warmth enters the earth and frost begins to show its teeth.

According to tradition, Sâmedru was considered the patron saint of shepherds. To find out what the coming winter will be like, shepherds customarily lay their sheepskin coat on the grass in the middle of their flock, waiting to see which sheep will lie on it. If a black sheep lies down on it, it means the winter will be mild, while if a white sheep lies down, the winter will be harsh.