Culture

Contemporary art breathes new life into small railway station in northern Romania

03 September 2026

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The building of the railway station in Săcel, in Maramureș County, will host contemporary art and community programs as part of a project developed by the Romanian Association for Contemporary Art (ARAC)/ Anca Poterașu Gallery.

The station in Săcel (Halta Săcel) is located on an active railway line, with four trains stopping there daily.

This summer, the building was repaired and adapted for cultural activities in a project “preserving the building’s identity and complying with the specific requirements of railway infrastructure.”

Romania’s national railway company CFR has made the building of the train station available to ARAC for the project Linia Izei Art Center. As part of the project, the building has been turned into a permanent space dedicated to contemporary art, artist residencies and community programs, while railway operations in the area continue, CFR announced.

Linia Izei Art Center is inaugurated on Thursday, September 3, with the exhibition Rhythms of Continuity, gathering works by the artists Matei Bejenaru, Iosif Király, Aurora Király, Ioana Cîrlig, Megan Dominescu, Iulian Bisericaru, Mihaela Moldovan, Dan Vezentan, Radu Marțin, Anton Király, Ilie Mihali and Anetta Mona Chișa. The projects were developed in relation to the heritage, landscape and communities of the Iza Valley.

(Photo: CFR Infrastructură Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Art
Events & Places
Normal
Culture

Contemporary art breathes new life into small railway station in northern Romania

03 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The building of the railway station in Săcel, in Maramureș County, will host contemporary art and community programs as part of a project developed by the Romanian Association for Contemporary Art (ARAC)/ Anca Poterașu Gallery.

The station in Săcel (Halta Săcel) is located on an active railway line, with four trains stopping there daily.

This summer, the building was repaired and adapted for cultural activities in a project “preserving the building’s identity and complying with the specific requirements of railway infrastructure.”

Romania’s national railway company CFR has made the building of the train station available to ARAC for the project Linia Izei Art Center. As part of the project, the building has been turned into a permanent space dedicated to contemporary art, artist residencies and community programs, while railway operations in the area continue, CFR announced.

Linia Izei Art Center is inaugurated on Thursday, September 3, with the exhibition Rhythms of Continuity, gathering works by the artists Matei Bejenaru, Iosif Király, Aurora Király, Ioana Cîrlig, Megan Dominescu, Iulian Bisericaru, Mihaela Moldovan, Dan Vezentan, Radu Marțin, Anton Király, Ilie Mihali and Anetta Mona Chișa. The projects were developed in relation to the heritage, landscape and communities of the Iza Valley.

(Photo: CFR Infrastructură Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Art
Events & Places
Normal

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