Former Bucharest district mayor Clotilde Armand receives deferred one-year prison sentence, ruling not final

Former Bucharest District 1 mayor Clotilde Armand was handed a one-year prison sentence on Monday, August 31, in a case concerning her appointment as manager of an EU-funded project. The District 1 Court postponed the application of the sentence, while the ruling can be appealed, Agerpres reported.

The court found Armand guilty of using her position to favor certain individuals in a continued form involving four acts. The case concerns allegations that, while serving as mayor, she appointed herself manager of the EU-funded project.

Judges ordered a two-year supervision period, which would begin when the ruling becomes final.

The court also imposed a three-year ban on Clotilde Armand being elected to public office or holding a position involving the exercise of state authority. However, this additional penalty would apply only if the postponement of the main sentence were annulled or revoked.

Clotilde Armand said she would appeal the ruling and maintained that she had acted legally and in good faith without seeking any undue benefit.

“The ruling is not final. We will challenge it on appeal,” she wrote on Facebook. “I have maintained from the beginning that I acted legally, in good faith, and without seeking to obtain any undue benefit.”

She also stressed that the court had not established any financial damage in the case and that she would not serve a prison sentence under the current decision.

“There is no damage established in this case. Zero lei,” Armand said. “We are not talking about the execution of a prison sentence.”

The former mayor argued that the case had been used against her politically and raised questions about how the investigation and trial had been conducted. She claimed the proceedings began following a complaint linked to the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Clotilde Armand also said the current ruling did not prevent her from standing in elections or holding elected office.

“I am continuing my work and my fight on appeal with the same determination as before,” she added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)