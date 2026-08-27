Cambridge School of Bucharest celebrates exceptional examination results across IBDP, IGCSE, AS and A Level

News from Companies

Cambridge School of Bucharest is celebrating another outstanding year of academic achievement, with impressive results across its two internationally recognised pathways: Cambridge International Education (CIE) qualifications and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

Founded in 1994, CSB has a long-established history in Romania and has helped generations of students graduate with internationally recognised CIE qualifications for more than two decades. This year's achievements continue that tradition while marking an exceptional beginning for the school's first IBDP cohort.



Students completing CIE qualifications achieved strong results across IGCSE, AS Level and A Level. At A Level, 15% of grades were awarded at A*, while 36% were between A* and A. At AS Level, 36% of grades were awarded at A, the highest possible grade at this stage.



IGCSE students achieved equally impressive outcomes, with 60% of grades awarded between A* and A and 96% between A* and C. These results provide a strong foundation as students progress into Sixth Form, where they can choose between A Levels and the IBDP.



CSB's first IBDP cohort also achieved exceptional results. The Class of 2026 attained an average score of 39 points out of 45, compared with the worldwide average of 30.88 points for the May 2026 examination cycle. The school's highest-performing student received the maximum score of 45 points, and the entire cohort achieved a 100% pass rate.



These results demonstrate what is possible when academic expertise, individual support, and student ambition come together. They celebrate the determination of the students, the dedication of their teachers, and the encouragement of the families who supported them throughout their educational journeys.



High-quality teaching sits at the heart of the CSB educational experience. Students are guided by teachers who bring specialist subject knowledge, strong academic backgrounds, and a genuine commitment to helping each learner fulfil their potential.



This academic ambition is accompanied by a strong emphasis on well-being and belonging. Students learn within a community where they are known and valued, and where success is understood as something broader than a final grade. Confidence, Success, and Belonging are central to school life, shaping how students learn, collaborate, and prepare for the future.



For many members of the graduating class, these results represent the culmination of an educational journey that began at CSB in Nursery, when they were just three years old. Their progress from the earliest years of education to internationally recognised qualifications demonstrates the value of a continuous learning experience that develops knowledge, character, independence, and personal responsibility.



As students progress through the school, the curriculum allows them to discover their strengths, develop their abilities, and choose the pathway best suited to their interests and ambitions. Critical thinking, independent enquiry, and meaningful discussion are embedded throughout the learning experience, helping students become confident and articulate learners.



Examination preparation is one part of this wider journey. Dedicated university and careers guidance helps students explore international study options, understand application processes and make informed decisions about their next steps.



An extensive supercurricular and extracurricular programme also allows students to take their learning further. These are classed as activities or academic pursuits that explore a specific subject beyond the standard school curriculum, such as competitions, societies, and further learning.



Through academic enrichment, leadership, sport, the creative arts, and community service, students deepen their interests, develop new skills and build the confidence to participate fully in university life and beyond. Supercurricular activities also strengthen applications to leading universities by demonstrating intellectual curiosity and engagement beyond the curriculum.



This approach has enabled CSB graduates to progress to highly regarded universities around the world. UK destinations have included the University of Cambridge, the University of St Andrews, the University of Warwick, and the London School of Economics and Political Science, alongside other leading Russell Group universities.



Across Europe, graduates have continued their studies at institutions including Bocconi University, IE University, LUISS University, Delft University of Technology, Eindhoven University of Technology, Ecole Polytechnique, and Erasmus University Rotterdam. Students have also secured places at respected universities in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting the international outlook of the school community.



The next chapter for CSB promises to be equally exciting. Two new buildings will open during the coming academic year, expanding the opportunities available to students. New spaces for science and technology, sport and the creative arts will encourage further experimentation, discovery, collaboration, and creativity.



These facilities will build upon the elements behind this year's achievements: inspiring teachers, ambitious students, a future-focused curriculum, and a community in which every learner can belong.



Families are invited to book a visit, experience the school community and discover the Cambridge School of Bucharest formula for success.



*This is a press release.