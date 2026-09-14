Unlike aggregator-type platforms, Zbrrr aims to control the entire process, from food preparation to delivery to the customer. The platform includes more than 300 recipes from several international cuisines. Customers can combine products from the 10 menus in a single order.

At the center of the operation is a centralized “ghost kitchen,” where products are prepared for the 10 culinary concepts available in the app. The investment in this infrastructure amounts to approximately EUR 500,000.

Delivery is carried out with Zbrrr's own fleet of 20 hybrid Toyota cars and 40 drivers.

Entrepreneur Răzvan Bratosin built the project, starting a food delivery business in 2018. Approximately 40 people worked on the development of the app and the entire project.

“I started in 2018 with a garage, a phone, and a loan. Everything that followed was built by reinvesting, year after year, in people and infrastructure. Zbrrr is the mature form of this journey: an ecosystem in which we control every link, from the kitchen to the delivery driver who rings the doorbell,” said Răzvan Bratosin, founder of Zbrrr, cited by Economedia.ro.

The app also includes artificial intelligence-based features, used for recommendations and order optimization. The company says the system is designed to streamline the ordering and delivery process. At present, Zbrrr operates exclusively in Timișoara and uses a model with no additional fees for delivery, packaging, or orders placed at late hours, according to the company.

In addition to food, the app also allows users to purchase raw materials and ingredients. The company says this is a novelty for the local food delivery market.

The total investment in the development of Zbrrr exceeds EUR 1 million. The launch was supported by a EUR 200,000 marketing budget and the production of more than 400 video materials.

Previously, Bratosin developed the Buldog Burger, LU, and Mustafa brands in Timișoara, which are currently integrated into the Zbrrr platform.