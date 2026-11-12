STRABAG PFS completes acquisition of Romania’s Brenneka
The purchase of the building technology specialist gives the German-headquartered group its first presence in the Romanian market.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) announced that it completed the acquisition of Brenneka Install and Samivo Instal in Romania. The transaction was finalized on November 10 after receiving the required regulatory approvals.
STRABAG PFS acquired 100% of the shares in both companies. The parties announced the transaction in August 2026, but did not disclose its value.