Social enterprise accelerator expands funding to 15 businesses along Romania’s Via Transilvanica trail
The selected entrepreneurs will receive grants of up to EUR 8,000 and two years of mentoring to develop services for travelers and generate income for local communities.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 3 min read
A business accelerator supporting communities along Romania’s Via Transilvanica trail has increased the number of initiatives it will finance from 10 to 15. The program was expanded after its evaluation process identified more viable proposals than the initial budget could support.
The selected projects cover local food, accommodation, experiential tourism, cultural and natural heritage activities, physical recovery services, and assistance for hikers, including bicycle repairs and local guiding.