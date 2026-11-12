Romania’s Cernavoda NPP started production and will operate at full capacity on November 14
Unit 1 of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant will be reconnected to the National Energy System on Friday, November 13 – one day later than Nuclearelectrica (SNN) had initially announced, according to a report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Unit 2 was already synchronised with the national power grid and started delivering energy on November 11.
The company said the delay at Unit 1 is due to the fact that remedial work is taking longer to complete, in accordance with nuclear safety regulations. Unit 1 is due to reach nominal power on November 14.