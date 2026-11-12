Romania’s annual inflation rate rises to 6.9% in October
The highest price increase was once again recorded in services, at 11.23%.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 3 min read
Romania's annual inflation rate rose to 6.9% in October, up from 6.6% in September, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday, November 12.
Compared with the same month of the previous year, the annual inflation rate stood at 6.94%, with the highest price increases once again recorded in services, at 11.23%.