One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a major developer active in Romania and abroad, reported lower turnover and net profit in the first nine months of 2026 amid a difficult period for residential sales.

The company recorded a turnover of RON 696.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, down approximately 42% compared to the same period in 2025, when it reported RON 1.2 billion. Gross profit fell from RON 426 million to RON 104.4 million, while net profit decreased by 76%, from RON 353.2 million to RON 84.9 million.