Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, a five-star hotel located on Calea Victoriei in the heart of Romania's capital, has received five international luxury hospitality awards in 2026, recognizing its business, conference, and resort-style leisure experiences. The hotel was honoured at the World Luxury Hotel Awards and LUXE Global Awards, including European recognition for Luxury Urban Resort and a global award for Best Luxury Urban Oasis Hotel.

Part of the Radisson Blu brand within the Radisson Hotel Group portfolio, the 589-room hotel combines extensive meetings and events facilities, diverse dining options and a range of wellness experiences, including ThaiCo SPA, access to the World Class fitness centre, which features an indoor swimming pool, and NAMI Beach Club, open during the summer season. Its central Bucharest location and wide range of facilities cater to the needs of international business travellers, conference delegates and leisure guests seeking a luxury urban hotel with resort-style amenities.

Five international awards recognize luxury hospitality, business events and urban leisure

At the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2026, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest received three distinctions:

Luxury Urban Resort, Europe

Luxury Business Hotel, Romania

Luxury Hotel & Conference Centre, Romania

The hotel received two additional awards at the LUXE Global Awards 2026:

Best Luxury Conference and Event Hotel, Romania

Best Luxury Urban Oasis Hotel, Global

Together, these awards recognize the hotel's offering across luxury accommodations, meetings and events, and urban leisure, reflecting its ability to serve both business and leisure travellers within a single destination.

A luxury hotel in central Bucharest combining business and resort-style experiences

Situated on Calea Victoriei in central Bucharest, Romania, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest offers 589 rooms and suites alongside dining, wellness, and conference facilities.

For business travellers and event organizers, the hotel features 11 flexible meeting rooms and the Atlas Ballroom. The event facilities are supported by audiovisual technology and dedicated event teams, catering to corporate meetings, conferences, and social events.

For guests seeking relaxation and wellness experiences, the hotel offers access to THAIco Spa, featuring a wide range of massages and relaxation treatments, as well as the World Class fitness centre, equipped with modern workout facilities, a 22-metre indoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam room. During the summer season, the wellness offering is complemented by