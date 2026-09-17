Romania Insider is launching a new multi-part video series dedicated to Leroy Merlin Romania, one of the country's fastest-changing retailers. Over the coming months, we will sit down with several of the executives leading the company's transformation, in a series of in-depth conversations exploring how one of the largest DIY and home improvement players in Romania is scaling its operations, its digital offering, and its national footprint.

The first episode, released today, focuses on the backbone of that transformation: the supply chain.

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An operation at scale

Leroy Merlin Romania today operates 25 stores across the country, posted a turnover of 3.7 billion lei in 2025, and has two new store openings in the pipeline. In May 2026, the company signed a new agreement with logistics developer CTP for a custom-built 48,500 sqm distribution centre at CTPark Bucharest West, with handover scheduled for February 2027. Last month, Leroy Merlin also launched the first Romanian marketplace dedicated to DIY and interior design, marking a significant step in the company's e-commerce strategy.

Behind each of these milestones sits a logistics operation that has had to evolve rapidly to keep pace.

Episode 1: Ionuț Vasile, Head of Supply Chain

The first guest of the series is Ionuț Vasile, Head of Supply Chain at Leroy Merlin Romania. In conversation with Radu Dumitrescu, Ionuț takes viewers through what it takes to run logistics across 25 stores, a growing e-commerce business, and a national distribution network in one of Europe's most dynamic logistics markets.

The conversation covers:

How the Head of Supply Chain role has evolved as Leroy Merlin has scaled in Romania

The transformation of Romania's logistics and warehousing market and what it means for large-format retailers

The new 48,500 sqm distribution centre being built with CTP at CTPark Bucharest West, and what it adds compared with the roughly 14,000 sqm the company previously occupied at the same park

How the network is being adapted to support Leroy Merlin's continued expansion across Romania

Where e-commerce fulfilment fits into the operation today, and how the planned urban platform for the Bucharest-Ilfov region will change the way orders reach customers

How the supply chain is designed to absorb the sharp seasonal peaks of DIY and gardening categories

What the next 12 to 24 months are likely to bring for Romanian logistics, from automation to regional hubs and last-mile delivery

Watch and listen

The full episode is now available on the Romania Insider YouTube channel and on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Deezer.

New episodes of the Leroy Merlin video series will be released over the coming months, featuring additional conversations with executives leading the company's operations in Romania.

Follow Romania Insider on YouTube and Spotify so you don't miss the next episodes.