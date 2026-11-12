The company has informed the Ministry of Energy that a crude oil shipment is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Constanța by November 20, 2026, according to Mediafax.

The refinery in Ploiești has been under extended supervision by the Romanian state since February 12, 2026, following the imposition of sanctions on Lukoil by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In August, Petrotel announced that it had entered insolvency proceedings, explaining that the move was intended to protect the industrial asset, its employees and the prospects of restarting production.