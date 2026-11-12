The bank expects growth to turn positive, reaching 1.5% y/y in Q4 2026 and 1.8% y/y in Q1 2027, before accelerating to 2.5% y/y in Q2. The growth rate is expected to have remained in the negative area during Q3, with the flash data expected on November 13.

The latest forecast from Romania’s National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) pointed to a 0.4% economic contraction this year, followed by 1.7% growth in 2027.