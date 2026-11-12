More than 11.5 million job applications from 523,000 candidates were recorded in the first ten months of the year on eJobs.ro. Nearly six million applications came from Generation Z candidates (aged 14–29), 34.8% more than during the same period last year, according to the platform.

Overall, Gen Z applicants accounted for 51.5% of all applications. This year, both the number of young people looking for jobs on the platform and the average number of applications per active candidate increased.