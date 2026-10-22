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Fitch affirms Romanian Romgaz at BBB-/negative
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of Romania-based Romgaz (BVB: SNG) at the level of BBB- with a negative outlook.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The negative outlook reflects the outlook on Romania's sovereign rating.
Romgaz's BBB- rating benefits from a one-notch uplift from its bb+ standalone credit profile (SCP) for state support, under the rating agency’s Government-Related Entities (GRE) Rating Criteria.