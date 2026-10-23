Dacia’s sales in Europe shrink by 9.7% y/y in January-September
In the first nine months of 2026, Dacia car registrations in Europe fell by 9.7% y/y, while the carmaker’s market share declined to 3.8% from 4.5%, according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
A total of 405,768 Dacia cars were registered in Europe in January-September, compared with 449,287 in the same period of 2025.
Major carmakers also reported mixed developments over the first nine months of 2026, with registrations rising at Stellantis (4.7%) and Volkswagen (0.5%), but falling at Renault (3.1%) and Ford (15.2%).
Dacia car registrations in Europe fell by 8.9% y/y in September, while the carmaker’s market share declined to 3.3% from 4%.
The statistics cover the European Union, the United Kingdom and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, Economica.net reported.
A total of 45,408 Dacia cars were registered in Europe in September, compared with 49,850 in the same month of 2025.
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