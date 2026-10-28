Black Friday 2026 could bring record sales of around RON 3 billion this year, up by 10% compared to last year, but for the same number of products or even fewer, despite a 5% decline in consumption in the first eight months of 2026, according to a Frames analysis published on Wednesday, October 28.

This year, seven out of ten Romanians said they prepared a budget for Black Friday. Frames representatives explained this interest by the fact that more and more Romanians are concentrating purchases they have postponed for months and protecting themselves against upcoming price increases.