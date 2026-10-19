Auchan Romania has introduced its new in-store digital concept, Auchan Retail Media, at the Auchan Drumul Taberei hypermarket in Bucharest.

The concept features two immersive LED entrances and 12 digital formats integrated into the store’s architecture. Each entrance has a curved LED screen measuring 3.5 × 5.3 meters, covering more than 18 sqm above shoppers’ heads. Approximately 650,000 monthly visitors pass beneath these screens at the store. At the 10,500 sqm store, the average duration of a visit is 45 minutes and 70% of customers visit once a week or more, the company said.

The store is fitted with 24 LED screens, 50 central screens and 7 screens in special formats, offering brands 12 communication formats. These include double-sided digital pillars with 3D effects in the Fresh area and food court, a 25-metre LED header in the BeautyShop area, and screens integrated into the Wine Cellar, Beverages, Home & Seasonal, Textiles, Baby Care and Trend sections.

The company worked with Romanian startup Spectro:o to implement the solution. The startup was founded in Sibiu by entrepreneur Marius Pătroi.

Auchan invested EUR 200,000 to implement the new concept in its Drumul Taberei store, part of approximately EUR 3 million put into the development of its retail media ecosystem.

In the coming period, Auchan plans to implement the concept at its Floreasca and Sun Plaza stores, also in Bucharest, adapted to the areas of the two units. Later, the concept will be implemented in other malls.

“Customers no longer simply walk past a screen; they step into an experience. With immersive LED entrances, the store’s architecture itself becomes a communication medium, while the experience continues through digital formats integrated into every shopping zone. This allows brands to reach customers at the exact moment purchase decisions are made, with results that can be directly measured through sales. This marks a new chapter for retail media in Romania, and we invite you to discover it at our Auchan Drumul Taberei store,” Tiberiu Dănețiu, Executive Board Member and Director of Retail Media & Institutional Affairs at Auchan Romania, explained.

Tiberiu Dănețiu Photo: Auchan

An eye-tracking study conducted in 2025 in Auchan stores by academics from the Faculty of Marketing at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE) showed “all participating shoppers noticed the screens, which remained within their field of vision for up to 25% of the time they spent shopping.”