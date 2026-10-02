Alexandre Ceccacci has taken over as president of Airbus Romania and managing director of Airbus Helicopters in Romania. He announced the dual appointment on LinkedIn after previously working in Mexico, Chile, and Italy.

“Taking over this position is both an honour and a huge responsibility,” Ceccacci said.

He noted that Airbus has worked with Romania for more than half a century, investing in the country’s aerospace industry, technology, and workforce.

Alexandre Ceccacci said his main priority would be delivering on the company’s existing commitments and ensuring its aircraft are ready for missions conducted by Romanian partners.

“Signing is only the beginning,” he said. “My top priority is pure execution: delivering on every single commitment, ensuring our platforms are mission-ready for our local partners, and deepening our roots in the Romanian ecosystem.”

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Airbus operates a helicopter customer centre serving Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria and is also active locally through its aerostructures and Defence and Space divisions. The company works with Romanian aircraft manufacturer IAR and maintains partnerships with technical universities and vocational training centres.

Back in June, the Romanian Interior Ministry signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters for 12 multirole aircraft: seven H160s and five H145s. The fleet will be operated by the General Inspectorate of Aviation under the coordination of the Department for Emergency Situations.

The aircraft will be used for civil protection, disaster response, public order, medical evacuations, and search-and-rescue missions. The acquisition is part of the European Union’s Security Action for Europe initiative.