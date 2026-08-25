Romania’s largest campus, operated by the Politehnica University in Bucharest, went through an extensive modernization process aimed at improving the quality of accommodation conditions, reducing energy consumption and developing more sustainable university infrastructure, according to a press release published on Monday, August 24.

The modernization, which started in July 2024 and is now complete, was split into two projects co-financed by the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan, or PNRR. The total investment neared RON 70 million.

The first investment, with a total value of RON 31.76 million, targeted the thermal rehabilitation of the P1–P6 dormitories, which have a total of 1,682 accommodation places. Through the works carried out, the project aimed to increase the energy performance of the six buildings by at least 50%, reducing energy consumption and contributing to better conditions for students living on campus.

The interventions targeted six buildings with a total gross built area of 32,711 square meters, as part of the university’s strategy to modernize infrastructure and transition toward a more energy-efficient campus.

In parallel, Politehnica Bucharest developed the accommodation infrastructure in the Regie area of the city by constructing a new student dormitory with 170 places, an investment with a total value of RON 38.21 million.

The new building has a gross built area of 5,901 square meters and is designed as an energy-efficient accommodation facility. The places are intended for students, with priority given to those from disadvantaged categories, with the social component and equitable access to education being central elements of the project.

Through the two investments, 1,852 accommodation places in the Regie Campus were modernized or newly created, while almost 38,600 square meters of student infrastructure were targeted by the transformation process.

The projects address both the need to improve students’ living conditions and European objectives regarding energy efficiency, sustainability and the green transition in education, according to the press release.

Both projects were implemented between July 19, 2024 and August 31, 2026, with funding through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Universitatea POLITEHNICA din București on Facebook)