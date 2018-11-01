Bucharest, among Europe’s most polluted cities

The Romanian capital takes up the 6th spot among 76 cities in the Europe: Pollution Index 2018 Mid-Year, put together by Numbeo.com.

Bucharest has a pollution index ranking of 73.24, below Turin’s 73.48, and above Sarajevo’s 72.34.

The three most polluted cities in Europe are Tetovo (Macedonia) with an index of 97.57, Naples (Italy) with an index of 84.61, and Skopje (Macedonia) with an index of 82.17.

The least polluted Romanian city is Brasov, with an index of 26.74. The central Romania city takes up the 61st spot among the 76 cities surveyed.

Other Romanian cities in the index are Iasi, on the 26th spot with an index of 59.40; Timisoara on the 29th spot with an index of 57.59; and Cluj-Napoca on the 46th spot with an index of 41.69.

The least polluted city in Europe is Helsinki (Finland) with an index of 13.49. It is followed by Reykjavik (Iceland), Zurich (Switzerland), and Stockholm (Sweden).

This index is based on the collation of user survey results by visitors to the website Numbeo.com. The index is an estimation of the overall pollution in the city. The biggest weight is given to air pollution, than to water pollution. Small weight is given to other pollution types.

The index can be checked here.

