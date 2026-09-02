Bucharest’s Mezanin Market announces fall season events

Mezanin Market, a project meant to support and develop small creative businesses in Bucharest, announced the opening of the fall season on September 5, during which more than 200 local entrepreneurs and creators will participate in seven fairs organized by the end of the year, at Palatul Universul (Beans&Dots, Mezanin Spaces) and in the office buildings of the project’s partners.

Each fair brings together more than 40 creators and different selections of fashion, jewelry, ceramics, illustration, decorations, natural cosmetics, objects, and gourmet products.

The calendar for the Mezanin Market fall-winter season:

September 5-6 - Back to School,

October 3-4 - Pumpkin & Spice,

November 14-15 - Winter Is Coming,

November 28-29 - St. Nick,

December 5-6 - Gift Planning,

December 12-13 - Early Gifting,

December 19-20 - Last Chance.

The calendar is complemented by a series of activations in the office buildings of partners, which bring local brands closer to communities that do not attend weekend fairs.

In November, Mezanin Market also returns to Vienna for its second participation in the international BLICKFANG fair, from November 6 to 8, with a selection of local brands. The participation is meant to create and test opportunities for entrepreneurs in the community outside Romania as well.

Moreover, FactoryLab, the project developed at Bucharest’s Promenada Mall together with Raiffeisen Bank, continues until January 5, 2027, complementing the fair calendar with a daily presence for local brands and maintaining the connection between entrepreneurs and the public throughout the season.

“I believe that we need, perhaps more than ever, creative businesses and entrepreneurs who bring optimism and confidence in the future, regardless of the economic or social context. Behind them are people who continue to create, invest and build, and for this they need the public and constant contexts in which they can test and develop their businesses. For us, the seven fairs this fall mean exactly that: more direct meetings between entrepreneurs and the public and more opportunities for the community we have been building for over 8 years,” says Silvia Floareș, co-founder of Mezanin Market and FactoryLab.

Since its launch in 2018, Mezanin Market has become a landmark for the creative community, bringing together more than 150,000 visitors and more than 400 local entrepreneurs. The project creates contexts for meetings between creators and the public, contributing to the support and development of small creative businesses.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)