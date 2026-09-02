Back to School with More Flexibility: Up to 20 Interest-Free Installments with Smart Cards

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The Back to School season becomes more affordable with Exim Banca Romaneasca. The bank is launching a new promotional campaign that increases the number of interest-free installments available for Smart Shopping Cards: Smart Credit Card, Mastercard Standard and Smart Credit Card, Mastercard Gold, offering up to 20 interest-free installments to its clients.



The campaign runs from September 1 to October 15, 2026 and is available both to existing Exim Banca Romaneasca credit cardholders and to customers who apply for a credit card during this period.



Customers can manage their expenses more easily through interest-free installment payments for purchasing school supplies and stationery, books and educational materials, laptops and tablets, electronics, home appliances, or other items needed at the beginning of the school or academic year.



The interest-free installment plan can be activated through one of the two available methods: automatically (by activating the installment payment service) or via the Call Center. Depending on the purchase value, customers may benefit from the following repayment options:

3 installments for transactions of RON 200 to 799.99

for transactions of RON 200 to 799.99 6 installments for transactions of RON 800 to 1,999

for transactions of RON 800 to 1,999 12 installments for transactions of RON 2,000 to 2,999.99

for transactions of RON 2,000 to 2,999.99 20 installments for transactions over RON 3,000

The Smart Card from Exim Banca Romaneasca is a modern, secure, and flexible payment solution that offers multiple benefits:

Smart Installments Program with 0% interest and 0% activation fee for purchases of at least RON 200, at any merchant in Romania or abroad. (Excepted transactions include money transfers, MoneySend transactions, top-ups, and payments to cryptocurrency merchants.)

The most extended grace period, of up to 61 days, during which no interest is charged on purchases made at merchants (including installment purchases).

Free purchase protection insurance for products bought both online and in physical stores, valid for 30 days from the date of purchase.

Various repayment options, including the convenient direct debit feature. Customers can open and fund a current account, and the bank will automatically debit either the minimum payment due or the full outstanding balance on the due date.

Exim Banca Romaneasca is a 100% Romanian universal bank and ranks among the top 10 largest credit institutions in Romania by assets.



*This is partner content.