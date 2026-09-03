Asirom launches anti-drone insurance coverage in Romania

Asirom announced a first for the Romanian insurance market: compensation for damage to buildings and property resulting from armed conflicts - a type of coverage that the insurance industry typically excludes from standard policies due to its unpredictable nature, according to a press release.

Specifically, if an insured home suffers material damage caused by a drone or its fragments, regardless of their origin, owners covered by the Căminul Meu policy will now receive compensation for the damage caused.

Recent years have brought a change in perspective for Romanians, as incidents related to regional conflicts have turned a risk that was until recently considered theoretical into a real concern for many homeowners.

“People don't have to be insurance specialists to understand whether they are protected or not. If a drone or its fragments reach the territory of Romania and damage a home, the question that every person asks is simple: am I compensated? From September 2, for Asirom clients who have Căminul Meu home insurance, the answer is yes,” explained Mădălin Roșu, President of the Board of Directors of Asirom Vienna Insurance Group.

The coverage extension to the Căminul Meu home insurance policy applies to direct material damage to the insured home and property caused by: war and civil war; acts of terrorism; sabotage; military revolt and coup d’état; insurrection, revolution and rebellion; politically motivated intentional acts of destruction; and the expenses necessary to remove debris resulting from such an event are also included, within the limits established by the policy.

iulian@romania-insider.com