Andre Rieu will perform for the first time in Cluj-Napoca in 2019

Famous Dutch violinist Andre Rieu, together with his Johann Strauss Orchestra, will perform for the first time in Cluj-Napoca in 2019. The concert, which is part of the artist’s 2019 world tour, is scheduled for April 5 and will take place at the BT Arena.

With more than 100 concerts a year, Andre Rieu, aged 69, together with 60 musicians, members of his Johann Strauss Orchestra, has been touring the world for over three decades. In September, the world tour took the famous violinist on big stages in the United States and Canada, in October in Argentina, and in November in Australia. In December, he will play for his fans in the UK.

Tickets for next year’s concert in Cluj will be put up for sale on Thursday, November 29, at 10:00. Fans will be able to purchase tickets online at Eventim.ro and Andrerieu.com, or from Orange, Vodafone and Germanos stores, Carturesti and Humanitas bookshops, Carrefour supermarkets, OMV gas stations, or from the ticket office in Iulius Mall. Prices start at RON 200 (EUR 43).

(photo source: Facebook / Andre Rieu)