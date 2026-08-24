AgriStart launches in Romania to support early-stage agrifood startups

Romanian founders developing solutions for agriculture and the food industry can apply until September 7 for AgriStart, a new support program for early-stage agrifood startups. Ten selected teams will receive mentoring and workshops, while two will advance to a second stage offering commercialization assistance and specialized services worth up to EUR 2,000 per startup.

AgriStart is organized by Impact Hub Bucharest, acting as EIT Food’s representative in Romania, with support from EIT Food and Bayer. EIT Food is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, an EU body.

The first stage will run from September to October and cover business model validation, customer needs, market-entry strategies, and pitching. Each team will also receive four individual mentoring sessions with entrepreneurs and industry specialists.

Two of the ten startups will be selected for a second stage running from October to November. They will receive additional commercialization support, access to an advisory board of industry experts, and specialized services valued at up to EUR 2,000 each.

The program is open to early-stage entrepreneurs and startups, researchers seeking to turn their work into products, university staff, corporate or NGO innovators, EIT Food Challenge Labs alumni, and multidisciplinary teams.

Eligible projects may be at the validated idea, prototype, minimum viable product, or initial market-testing stage. Areas covered include agricultural and food technology, precision and digital agriculture, smart farming, sustainable food, circular economy, food waste, packaging, and supply chains. Participants must have established a legal entity in 2026 or commit to creating one by the end of the program’s first stage.

Applications are open through September 7, with the selection scheduled for September 8-9. The chosen teams will be announced on September 10, and the program will begin with an online meeting on September 15.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com