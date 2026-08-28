YouGov sees no rebound in Romania’s FMCG sales after negative dynamics in H1

There is no catalyst on the horizon that will significantly reverse consumer caution before the end of the year, according to YouGov’s Shopper report, formerly known as GfK Consumer Panel.

The Romanian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market grew by 3.4% in value and contracted in volume in the first half of 2026, compared to the same period last year, according to a YouGov Behaviour Change study.

“Purchasing power continues to contract, fiscal consolidation is likely to weigh on public sentiment, and the psychological scars of persistent inflation will take time to heal, even after the numbers temper. What is emerging is a more discerning consumer – one who buys with the same frequency but spends more carefully, preferring channels that deliver value effectively, and migrating away from both the very expensive and the very cheap options towards a balanced middle ground,” YouGov officials concluded, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

Almost two-thirds of Romanians expect their financial situation to worsen in the next 12 months, compared to 46% at the European level. Only 6% of respondents in Romania expect their financial situation to improve.

In this context, consumers have shifted more towards products in the mainstream price range. These brands generated 60% of the market value growth, while the rest of the growth came from the premium private label area. Premium, economy and private label budget brands lost ground.

YouGov bought GfK's European Consumer Panel Services (CPS) business in January 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com