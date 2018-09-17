Romanian authorities launch website of emergency warning system Ro-Alert

The Romanian authorities are moving forward with the implementation of the emergency warning system Ro-Alert, which will send warning messages to citizens in areas with high risk. A website dedicated to this system was launched last weekend, which comprises information about how the messages will be sent and how the users can set up their mobile phones to receive these messages.

The “Phone Configuration” section on the newly launched Ro-alert.ro platform provides complete information about how to set up mobile phones across all networks so that the users can receive the message on their mobile phones. The system uses the infrastructures of the networks of mobile communication operators in Romania.

Ro-Alert messages can be received throughout Romania where there is coverage of public mobile communications networks and there is no need to install an app, according to information from the Department of Emergency Situations. The system works regardless of whether the user has a subscription or uses prepay services. Receiving messages does not generate additional user costs or fees.

The warning message can be sent only to certain areas threatened by emergency situations and is customized according to the type of event produced or predicted.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations began testing the new service on Monday, September 17, with first messages sent to users in Onesti, Bacau county.

The project aims to prevent the loss of human life as a result of dangerous meteorological and hydrological phenomena, and it was first announced after severe storms hit the Western part of the country in mid-September last year, leaving eight people dead and 145 injured.

