Toy imports to Romania nearly double over five years

Romania’s toy imports reached more than EUR 900 million in 2025, nearly double their level five years earlier, according to data from Eurostat cited by Ziarul Financiar. The increase in import value significantly outpaced the growth in volumes, indicating a substantial rise in the average value of imported toys.

Toy import volumes increased by about 40% between 2020 and 2025, while the value of imports almost doubled over the same period. The divergence reflects higher prices and a shift in the value of products entering the Romanian market.

China was the largest source of toys imported by Romania, accounting for more than 22% of total imports. The country is a major global manufacturing centre for toys and supplies a substantial share of the European market.

Greece was the second-largest source recorded in the European statistics, although part of these imports may consist of Chinese-made products entering Romania through Greek companies and distribution networks.

One of the largest toy retailers in Romania is Jumbo, a Greek company that has an extensive sourcing network in China. Its presence in the Romanian market therefore also illustrates the role of Greece as a distribution channel for Chinese-made toys.

Romania’s toy market remains heavily dependent on imported products, with domestic production accounting for a relatively small share of supply. The strong increase in import values over the past five years has coincided with the expansion of retail networks and higher consumer prices for toys.

iulian@romania-insider.com