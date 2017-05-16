Several castles in Romania are open for the Night of Museums, an event taking place on May 20. As it usually happens as this event, visitors can visit the various museums for free. Below is a selection of castles and fortresses in the country opening their doors at night.

Bran Castle, Bran

Visiting hours: 20.00-24.00

The Duo Café group of Brasov will perform for the visitors who dare to take on the mysterious Dracula’s Castle at night.

The Peles Castle, Sinaia

Visiting hours: 17.00 – 21.15

Besides its regular display, the Peles museum is offering an educational program focused on the figure of King Ferdinand I, starting 12:00. The program includes a temporary exhibition and several educational programs exploring various aspects of the king’s life.

Bastionul Croitorilor, Cluj-Napoca

Visiting hours: 21.00 – 03.00

Those looking to sample the medieval ambiance can do so at the Bastionul Croitorilor. Visitors are expected with surprises such as medieval dances, commedia dell’arte, sonnets recitals and various activities for children.

Sighisoara History Museum, Sighisoara

Visiting hours: 20.00 – 00.00

The Sighisoara History Museum is located in the Clock Tower, dating back to the 14th century, and refurbished in the 16th and 17th centuries. The public can attend various creative workshops for children and parents on the legends surrounding Sighisoara, taking place at the first level of the Clock Tower.

Suceava Fortress, Suceava

Visiting hours: 18.00 – 00.00

Several other museums are open in the city for the event, but the Suceava Fortress will host a pyrotechnics show starting 21:30.

Targoviste Princely Court

Visiting hours: 18.00 – 24.00

In Targoviste visitors can see the temporary exhibitions organized at the History and Art Museum, but also the permanent displays of the Old Princely Court, or the Romanian Press and Old Books Museum, among others.

Banat Museum, Maria Theresia Bastion, Timisoara

Visiting hours: 20.00 – 02.00

The National Banat Museum is located inside the Maria Theresia Bastion, the largest preserved piece of defensive wall of the Austrian-Hungarian fortress of Timișoara. The museums opens its permanent exhibition, which includes a collection of antique Egyptian pieces, while the yard of the bastion will host a historic music concert delivered by the Peregrinii group, as well as a duel and archery performance.

More information about museums participating at The Night of Museums is available in Romanian here.

