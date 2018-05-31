Romanian students disappointed with Govt.’s initiative to subsidize loans for education

Student organizations in Romania are disappointed that the Government hasn’t consulted them on the initiative to subsidize loans for education.

They say such a program would have a significant impact on students and youth in Romania as it could lead to lower public investments in education and higher tuition fees, similar to other countries where such a measure was implemented, local Mediafax reported.

The Government plans to adopt an emergency ordinance to subsidize loans for citizens between 16 and 55 who are enrolled in a form of education. The state will cover the interest rates and other lending fees and guarantee 80% of the loans’ value. Some 8 million citizens could benefit from this program, according to deputy prime minister Viorel Stefan.

